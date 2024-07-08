Oh friends, the Halloween madness is about to happen and we still have several months until the holiday officially arrives! Disney Store is wasting no time getting fans ready for the spooky season with their newest assortment of Haunted Mansion styles, and many of these goodies are available now!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Master Gracey, the Ghost Host, Madame Leota, Constance Hatachaway and other spirits of the Haunted Mansion would be so honored if you’d share their stories through apparel, decor, and accessories that you bring home from Disney Store

Halloween is far off in the future, but summertime is perfect for telling ghost stories and there’s nothing more ghastly and spirited than the tales surrounding the Haunted Mansion.

The Haunted Mansion Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet – $188.00

The beloved attraction is featured on a new Dooney & Bourke tote bag, satchel and wallet in a delightful pattern that embraces the style of hand drawn artwork. The background is white and decorated with black sketches; additionally, black trim and handles accent the overall look and gold hardware adds the finishing touch.

Fans can elevate their look with a this essential carryall that highlights iconic moments from the Disney Parks ride like: Hitchhiking Ghosts Silas Crump, The Groundskeeper and his dog Madame Leota Singing Busts And more!

The Haunted Mansion Dooney & Bourke Collection is available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping on Disney Store:

The Haunted Mansion Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – $228.00

The Haunted Mansion Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – $298.00

