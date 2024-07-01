Princess Tiana Goes Art Deco with New Bags from Dooney & Bourke Now Available at Disney Store

Just a few days after the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at the Magic Kingdom, a new collection of Dooney & Bourke bags featuring Princess Tiana are now available online at Disney Store.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It turns out dreams can come true anywhere in the world, even in the Louisiana bayou! Just ask Tiana who not only became a bona fide princess, but also opened her very own restaurant!

Disney and Dooney & Bourke are honoring the legendary princess with a stunning new collection of Dooney & Bourke bags.

The bayou princess is pictured in all her Jazz Age elegance in the allover Art Deco print on a Tiana baguette, wallet and tote bag from Dooney & Bourke.

The pebble grain simulated leather design features zip closure, shoulder strap and interior pockets to keep your essentials organized. Featuring the gifted chef and proprietor of Tiana's Palace, this bag has all the right ingredients.

These new Dooney & Bourke items can also be found at the Magic Kingdom inside Uptown Jewelers on Main Street U.S.A.

Check out more of the Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opening season merchandise currently available at the Magic Kingdom here

Free Shipping on Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!