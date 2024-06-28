Photos: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Opening Season Merchandise Arrives at the Emporium

Happy Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opening day! Of course, to go along with the grand opening of the attraction, plenty of merchandise can be found. However, you won’t find it at the attraction’s two stores – rather at the Emporium on Main Street U.S.A. at the Magic Kingdom.

Of course, there’s plenty more of the usual suspects to be found at the Emporium – including a variety of apparel, pins, mouse ears and a Loungefly backpack. We’ve already taken a more in-depth look at a lot of this merchandise inside the new Critter Co-Op, which is not yet open to guests.

As with any new Disney merchandise collection, you’ll find a Spirit Jersey!

Three new plush of the adorable raccoon, turtle and possum from the attraction are available to purchase.

More of our adorable new friends can be found in this die cast toy featuring the attraction’s log vehicle – and even a nod back to how the vehicle appeared during the days of Splash Mountain.

The only limited edition merchandise currently available is the opening season pin ($19.99) and this beautiful canvas artwork.

Annual Passholders will be able to take home a piece of the bayou with some exclusive items, including a T-Shirt ($29.99) and a pin ($19.99).

A collection of higher-end items, including a Pandora charm ($90.00) and Dooney & Bourke items can be found at Uptown Jewelers in addition to the Emporium (the latter only).

The merchandise is expected to hop over to Critter Co-Op and Tiana’s Bayou General in Frontierland “shortly after the attraction debuts.” And be sure to keep your mobile device handy, because you can use Merchandise Mobile Checkout at Emporium and Critter Co-Op.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is now open daily at the Magic Kingdom!