Photos: Critter Co-Op and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Merchandise at Magic Kingdom

With Tiana’s Bayou Adventure soon to open for all guests at the Magic Kingdom, the Critter Co-Op has debuted a phenomenal selection of merchandise.

Understandably, the Critter Co-Op is home to a large food and kitchen section. From new sweet treats to take home (the Bananas Foster chocolate bar is something I’m craving already), to housewares to Tiana-fy your kitchen, to a collection of items from Leah Chase’s restaurant, Dooky Chase. (Chase and the restaurant are the inspiration for Tiana. This is the first time that the restaurant’s spices have been made available outside the restaurant.)

A variety of “normal haunts” fill the shop, such as ornaments, backpacks, and towels (for after the splash down).

A glamorous Tiana collection evokes the 1920s where the story is set. Dark greens and gold are plentiful.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure specific items also fill up the Co-Op. Louis, Tiana, and the Bayou Community Band adorn many t-shirts, cups, and more.

A lot of critters from the bayou, including interactive light-up fireflies that react to each other when close-by. Also included are a wide selection of stuffed animal band members.

Loungefly and Spirit Jerseys also appear, with new designs for the new attraction.

Plushies, playkits, and more kid items complete the new shop’s merchandise line-up.

The Bayou Community Band have taken up space within the location with some funny (and furry) theming.

