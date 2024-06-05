First Look at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Merchandise

With the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom Park on June 28, you know there will be plenty of merchandise to go along with the attraction. Disney Parks Blog shared what will be available.

What's Happening:

The opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom Park is almost here, and Disney has shared a sneak peek of merchandise that guests can take home from this new attraction.

Merchandise: (According to Disney Parks Blog)

Find new fits for the whole family with attire featuring the logo for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, as well as Princess Tiana, Louis and some of their new critter friends.

Outfit yourself from head to toe with fireflies, log flumes and fun with the classic adult Spirit Jersey and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure ear headband.

Would you check out that adorable Interactive Firefly? Just like the fireflies in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ The Princess and the Frog, these little friends love to see other fireflies out and about – they will light up when they’re near each other to say hello.

Before you hop in your log to take a trip into the bayou, don’t forget the water resistant pouch to keep your phone dry.

You can store all your new goodies in a Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Loungefly Mini Backpack featuring Princess Tiana, Naveen, Mama Odie and Louis.

In addition to those adorable critter plushes, you can bring home a Tiana plush doll ready for adventure in her new outfit.

For fans of that beautiful Tiana Foods tower, this figurine featuring Tiana, Naveen and a few critter friends is the perfect way to add lagniappe to your shelves.

Just like Princess Tiana, you can save up to make your dreams come true with a Restaurant Fund Coffee Can. Before you start filling it up with your loose change, be sure to enjoy the sweet chocolate coins inside.

Princess Tiana is known best for three things: entrepreneurship, community and good food.

You can sample some delicious eats yourself with a collection of consumables inspired by her culinary successes, like the Mardi Gras Popcorn, the Bananas Foster Milk Chocolate Bar inspired by the New Orleans classic, green apple lollipop and more.

When Disney Animation filmmakers were dreaming up The Princess and the Frog , they took inspiration from legendary New Orleans restaurateur Leah Chase for the character of Princess Tiana.

, they took inspiration from legendary New Orleans restaurateur Leah Chase for the character of Princess Tiana. As part of the merchandise for Tiana’s new attraction, Walt Disney World

Season your own kitchen with home goods that’ll make you say “c’est bon!” followed by “bon appétit!”

For fans of Disney Animation’s The Princess and the Frog, there’s even more merchandise celebrating Tiana’s story as she brought her dreams to life.

there’s even more merchandise celebrating Tiana’s story as she brought her dreams to life. This beautiful jewelry and new signature headband reminiscent of Princess Tiana’s crown are just as pretty as a magnolia in May.

Starting June 28, you can find the collections for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and Disney Animation’s “The Princess and the Frog”-inspired merchandise at the Emporium at Magic Kingdom.

And, shortly after the attraction debuts, the merchandise will hop over to Critter Co-Op in Frontierland where those musical critters Tiana made friends with in the bayou like to hang out in their free time.

You may even spot some of their charming makeshift instruments constructed from natural materials and some human-made found objects throughout the shop.

Keep your mobile device handy, because you can use Merchandise Mobile Checkout at both the Emporium and Critter Co-Op.

You can also find some of the tasty treats at the Main Street Confectionary. Not to mention, select items will also be available on DisneyStore.com

Planning a Trip?:

