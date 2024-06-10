Special Moment For Cast Members Held Ahead Of Official Debut Of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

As we get closer to the official opening of the highly-anticipated new attraction at Walt Disney World, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, on June 28th, a very special moment was held for Cast Members at the Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is the biggest thing to happen at Magic Kingdom since the opening of TRON: Lightcycle Run, and the park is pulling out all the stops to celebrate its opening later this month on June 28th.

As part of the celebrations, Cast Members who are opening the attraction were invited to be part of a very special photo, which also included character appearances from Tiana and Louis, as well as the 2024-2025 Walt Disney World Ambassador duo of Serena Arvizu and Shannon Smith-Conrad.

Ahead of the photo, a small stage served as the home of some inspiring words from Walt Disney World president Jeff Vahle, Magic Kingdom vice president Sarah Riles, and Walt Disney Imagineering chief creative officer Bruce Vaughn.

Previews of the attraction are currently underway for Cast Members and Annual Passholders, with the attraction set to officially open its doors later this month, on June 28th.

In the new attraction, based on the 2009 film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, The Princess And The Frog, Tiana wants to give a big thanks to her family and friends and the entire community for all the support they’ve given her by throwing an amazing party during Mardi Gras season. When it turns out there’s been a bit of a mix–up with the party preparations, Tiana invites us to meet her at Tiana’s Foods to help with the missing ingredient for the party. On Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, you’ll join Tiana and Louis on a trip to the bayou, where they meet all sorts of unexpected new friends who have a special role to play at the party. Talented voice actors from the film will reprise their roles in the attraction, including Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen, Michael Leon Wooley as Louis, Jenifer Lewis as Mama Odie, and the one and only Anika Noni Rose as Princess Tiana. The ride will debut at Walt Disney World later this month followed by a Disneyland