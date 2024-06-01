Video: Side-By-Side POV of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and Splash Mountain

With Disney releasing a full POV of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom, we now have a full view of the numerous changes made during the 16 month retheme.

What’s Happening:

Earlier today, we reported Walt Disney World

The new attraction, opening June 28th, is a highly anticipated retheme of the former Splash Mountain

The log flume uses the same ride system and ride path as the now closed experience, and fans have been hungry for details on the changes coming with the nearly year-and-a-half refurbishment.

Now with a full view of what Disney Imagineering cooked up for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, we have stitched POVs of the two attractions together to give you a complete comparison of the E-Ticket attractions.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will have guests board boats and ride down the bayou with Tiana as she searches for a critter cavalcade to perform at her Mardi Gras party.

Checkout the side-by-side comparison below.

