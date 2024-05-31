New Song From Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Now Streaming On Major Music Platforms

As promised, a new song from the upcoming new attraction at Walt Disney World (and opening later this year at Disneyland), Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, has arrived on streaming platforms.

What’s Happening:

Originally revealed during the most recent episode of the Walt Disney Imagineering webseries, We Call It Imagineering, “Special Spice” is a brand new song from PJ Morton, the Grammy award winning musician behind much of the new attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, and as promised, it is officially streaming on major platforms (Spotify, Apple Music) for all to enjoy.

Disney Legend and original voice of Princess Tiana, Anika Noni Rose, recorded vocals for the song that will highlight the story of the E-Ticket water ride.

As Tiana’s Foods continues to grow, Tiana is throwing a Mardi Gras thank you party for her community’s support. With a mix up in preparations for the party, Tiana is left without a band. The princess will invite guests on a journey through the bayou to find a group of musical critters to help spice up her celebration.

After the 5-story drop, guests will meet Tiana and friends at her New Orleans mansion. With Louis conducting a critter cluttered jazz band, riders will have the opportunity to sing and dance along to “Special Spice.” Prince Naveen and his little brother Prince Ralphie can be found playing along on their ukulele and drums. “Special Spice” will continue to follow us as we approach Mama Odie with a platter of beignets. Acknowledging us, she exclaims that the party wouldn’t be what it is without us.

“Special Spice” is now streaming on most major music platforms.