Disney Shares Official Ride-Through Video of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at the Magic Kingdom

Get ready to go down the bayou and dig a little deeper, as Disney Parks have shared an official POV video of the highly-anticipated Tiana’s Bayou Adventure ahead of its opening at the Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

With all sorts of previews of the attraction scheduled for this upcoming week, Disney has decided to get ahead of the game by sharing an official POV video of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Throughout the week, we’ve got a number of previews inside the attraction, namely thanks to the second episode of We Call It Imagineering .

. On Thursday morning, the construction walls around the salt mine structure came down, revealing many of the new thematic elements

This newly shared video gives us our first full look at the attraction, so beware, there are spoilers aplenty!

We’re also comparing Tiana’s Bayou Adventure with the past of Splash Mountain

An original song written for the attraction by Grammy award winning musician PJ Morton has arrived on streaming platforms

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will invite guests to Tiana’s Foods. With the success of her business venture, Tiana is putting on a party for her community. All is perfect until a mix up with the band takes us on a journey through the bayou in search for a group of critter virtuosos. The musical trip will be a recipe for a good time.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure officially opens June 28th at the Magic Kingdom.