Photos: New Images from Inside “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure”

A variety of new scenes from Tiana’s Bayou Adventure have been unveiled as a part of Walt Disney Imagineering’s newest episode of “We Call It Imagineering” on YouTube.

While, of course, the images were taken during a ride-through (featuring the new attraction’s music composer, PJ Morton), we still get a clear view of many new scenes, animatronics, and theming for the log ride.

Along with the proper ride-through footage, we also received a peek at some of the theming and backstory that is being added to the queue and overall attraction, which includes the greater backstory given to Tiana’s father.

You can watch the full episode of “We Call It Imagineering” here or below.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens June 28th at the Walt Disney World Resort.