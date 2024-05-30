Construction Walls Are Down Revealing Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at the Walt Disney World Resort

We are less than a month away from the official opening of Tiana's Bayou Adventure at the Walt Disney World Resort. Disney Imagineers have been working hard to transform this attraction, and the construction walls are now officially down.

What’s Happening:

Tiana's Bayou Adventure will be opening at Magic Kingdom

Many have been highly anticipating seeing what this new attraction will look like, and now the construction walls are officially down.

We were able to get some photos of what guests can now see outside of the attraction.

About Tiana's Bayou Adventure: (According to the Walt Disney World website)

Join Princess Tiana and jazz-loving alligator Louis on their journey through a shimmering bayou as they prepare for a spirited celebration during Mardi Gras season.

Along the way, you’ll see familiar faces and make new friends as you’re brought into the next chapter of Tiana’s inspiring story.

Planning a Trip?:

