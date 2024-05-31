Photos: Checkout Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Night Without Construction Walls Plus New Area Music

With construction walls coming down around the attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is almost there. With a clearer look at the bayou, let’s take a look at how the magic comes alive at night.

The music filled Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will take guests down the bayou with Princess Tiana in search of a band for her Mardi Gras celebration. Opening June 28th at Magic Kingdom, guests will have the opportunity to see the bayou come alive at night. Let’s take a first look at how the bayou transforms in the moonlight now that construction walls have been removed around the front of the attraction.

Rounding the corner towards the future entrance for the attraction, Critter Co-op and the main entrance to Tiana’s Foods are also starting to come together.

In addition to this new view of the bayou, full testing allowed for new background music to be heard by guests. In front of the attraction by the splashdown of the main drop, guests heard an instrumental version of “Almost There.” Checkout the clip below.

The bgm at splash down is an orchestral version of Almost There with the birds and critters joining in. pic.twitter.com/Fj4Vs8VDNM — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) May 31, 2024

