First Look at Treats in Celebration of the Opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

We are getting so close to opening day for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom Park on June 28th. In celebration of this new attraction, the culinary team at the Walt Disney World Resort has put together some new menu items inspired by The Princess and the Frog. The Disney Parks Blog has shared what will be available.

Magic Kingdom Park

Golden Oak Outpost (Available June 28 through September 6)

Hot Honey Chicken with Sweet Potato Fries: Chicken nuggets tossed in hot sauce-honey served with New Orleans olive relish and Cajun-spiced sweet potato fries (New)

Shrimp Gumbo with Sweet Potato Fries: Shrimp and Andouille sausage gumbo topped with Cajun-spiced sweet potato fries (New)

Tiana’s Famous Beignets: Light, sweet, and fluffy beignets with powdered sugar and drizzled with honey

Pinocchio Village Haus (Available June 28 through September 6; mobile order available)

Peach Cobbler: Cinnamon panna cotta, peach cobbler, brown sugar streusel, and whipped cream with a Tiana chocolate piece

Plaza Ice Cream Parlor (Available June 28 through September 6)

Butter Pecan Praline Sundae: Butter pecan ice cream topped with praline sauce, spiced pecans, and whipped cream

The Plaza Restaurant (Available June 28 through September 6)

Tiana’s Chantilly Cake: Vanilla chiffon cake, lemon chantilly, and fresh strawberries topped with a fondant flower and a Tiana chocolate piece

The Friar’s Nook and Outdoor Vending Locations near Cinderella Castle (Available starting June 28, while supplies last)

Princess Tiana Sipper (New) (Limit two per person, per transaction)

Main Street Confectionery (Available starting June 28)

Tiana’s Sweet Popcorn Serenade: Caramel popcorn with praline pecans, M&M’S Caramel Chocolate Candies, pretzel pieces, and dark chocolatey drizzle (New)

Tiana’s Bayou Crunch: Cajun cheddar popcorn with M&M’S Peanut Butter Chocolate Candies, cheddar crackers, pretzel pieces, and white chocolatey drizzle (New)

Green Apple Gummi Frogs (New)

Spicy Butter Toffee Peanuts (New)

NEW! Critter Co-Op (Coming soon)

Green Apple Gummi Frogs (New)

Spicy Butter Toffee Peanuts (New)

Amorette’s Patisserie (Available June 28 through July 31; mobile order available)

Over the Bayou Cake Bar: Vanilla cake bar (New)

Available at Various Locations Throughout Walt Disney World Resort (Available June 28 through September 6)

Bayou Lavender Lemonade: Minute Maid Premium Lemonade with flavors of lavender inspired by New Orleans’ influence on American cuisine (New); available at the following locations: Dockside Diner at Disney’s Hollywood Studios The Plaza Restaurant and The Friar’s Nook at Magic Kingdom Park Amorette’s Patisserie at Disney Springs (Available June 28 through July 31 only) Beaches Pool Bar and Courtyard Pool Bar at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Mardi Grogs Pool Bar at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter



Crisped Rice Cereal Treat Lily Pad (New) ; available at the following locations: Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom Park Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom Park Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs Zuri’s Sweets Shop at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Screen Door General Store at Disney’s BoardWalk Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

; available at the following locations: Pecan Praline Caramel Apple (New) ; available at the following locations: Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom Park Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom Park Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs Zuri’s Sweets Shop at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Screen Door General Store at Disney’s BoardWalk Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

; available at the following locations:

If you want to add a taste of New Orleans to your own cooking at home, we’ve got you covered with Mama Odie’s Hot Sauce and Dooky Chase’s Seasonings available in Gumbo Base, Seafood Seasoning, Meat Seasoning, and Fried Chicken Seasoning flavors.

What makes these seasonings so unique is this is the first time they will be available outside of Dooky Chase’s Restaurant in New Orleans.

This restaurant was owned and operated by the legendary Leah Chase – whose story was one of the inspirations for the character of Princess Tiana!

These items will be available at the Emporium starting June 28th and Critter Co-Op once it opens.

For any coffee lovers out there, there’s also a new Joffrey’s blend you can bring home with you! Disney Tiana Bayou Beignet is a medium-roasted flavored coffee with flavor notes of honey and powdered sugar for a sweet sip.

You can pick up your own bag at Joffrey’s Coffee and Tea Co. at The Landing at Disney Springs or at Joffrey’s website

Planning a Trip?

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.