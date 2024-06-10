Unique New Disney PhotoPass Opportunities to Debut Alongside Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

As guests prepare to plunge into the bayou aboard Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a variety of new Disney PhotoPass photo opportunities will be available to commemorate guests’ adventures.

What’s Happening:

As was the case for Splash Mountain

This new themed attraction photo will also feature some of Tiana’s critter friends — and through some Disney PhotoPass magic, a few surprises may show up!

To celebrate the opening of the attraction on June 28th, Disney will start offering a commemorative print package at the General Store, located at the exit of the attraction. This special package will be available in addition to the standard attraction photo prints also available for purchase.

This $32.95+tax commemorative print package will feature an 8×10 print of your attraction photo, two recipe cards, a note of thanks from Tiana and two specialty prints of Tiana and friends.

In addition, you also receive a digital copy of the attraction photo in your photo gallery in the My Disney Experience app.

We had the chance to talk to Mel from Disney PhotoPass today to learn a little more about these new offerings.

This will all be available to guests at the Magic Kingdom