Dooney & Bourke continues to delight Disney fans with new releases and today’s collection is themed to Disney Parks and the beloved “it’s a small world” attraction. Whimsical colors and artwork decorate bags and wallets that are perfect for your next Disney adventure.

You don’t have to leave home to travel the world thanks to Dooney & Bourke’s newest Disney Parks collection! Join the happiest cruise that ever sailed with the charming “it’s a small world” series.

No matter your heritage, you can embrace the beauty of diversity and some Disney charm every time you ride “it’s a small world.” Even if you’re not able to visit the parks on a regular basis, you can show your love of the attraction through fashionable accessories from Dooney & Bourke.

The children of the world showcase their culture, talents, and natural beauty on this collection that’s as sunny and bright as spring and summer.

Each item features a solid white background while the artwork focuses on kids, plants, and landmarks and filigrees from all over the world. The assortment includes: large tote, crossbody bag, and wallet.

Of course you have to include the name of the ride in the design and “it’s a small world” —presented in gold lettering—takes up a sizable portion of the accessories.

This whimsical new series of accessories is available now at Disney Store

Disney it's a small world Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – $228.00

Zip top closure with braided leather pull

Interior zip pocket with leather pull

Two interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket

Interior zip pocket with leather pull

Interior key hook

Adjustable crossbody strap

80% PVC / 20% cotton

Trim: leather

Disney it's a small world Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet – $148.00

Zip closure with braided leather pull

Interior zip compartment

Two billfold compartments

Twelve card pockets

Accordion fold interior

Detachable wrist strap with lobster claw clasp

Trim: leather

Wallet: 4 1/2'' H x 8 1/4'' W x 1'' D (when closed)

Strap: 7'' L

Disney it's a small world Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – $328.00

Zip top closure with leather pull

Interior zip pocket with leather pull

Two interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket

Interior zip pocket with leather pull

Interior key hook

Leather handles

Trim: leather

Bag: approx. 10 3/4'' H x 12 3/4'' W x 5 3/4'' D

Handle drop: approx. 10 1/2'' L

