Let the sunshine take over your thoughts and your accessory collection! Mickey Mouse is the star of summertime fun lending his smiling face and cheerful energy to a charming assortment of bags from Dooney & Bourke. This new drop has just arrived at Disney Store and is ready to join your Disney collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Happy April! It’s time to say hello to a new Dooney & Bourke collection featuring the incredible Mickey Mouse.

This year he’s soaking up the sunshine on a Summertime series showcasing the big cheese lounging on a hammock surrounded by palm trees, flip flops, sunscreen, puffy clouds, a beach towel and other seasonal items.

Like a gorgeous sunrise or sunset, the background is a soft pink while accent pieces like straps and zipper pulls are a pretty burgundy. As for the Mickey Mouse images, colors of teal, red, yellow, and blue complete the look and a delightful pop or color. Inside is a solid coordinating lining.

The Mickey Mouse Summer Collection is available for pre-order at Disney Store

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Mickey Mouse Summer Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet

Mickey Mouse Summer Dooney & Bourke Shopper Bag

Mickey Mouse Summer Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag

More Dooney & Bourke:

Love what you see here? There’s a lot more available on shopDisney featuring beloved characters and even Disney divisions like Disney Vacation Club! Some of the recent releases includes:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!