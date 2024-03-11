Dazzle All Day with Dooney & Bourke “Wish” Collection

Dooney & Bourke is stepping back into the world of Disney and today they’ve brought their Wish Collection to Disney Store. Ahsa, Valentino and Star bring their smiling faces and incredible personalities to new fashion accessories that will add the perfect pop of magic to your wardrobe.
What’s Happening:
- It’s time for another Dooney & Bourke drop at Disney Store, and today’s selections are inspired by the animated film Wish.
- Unlike most Disney Dooney’s, this two-piece assortment features a complete, colorful scene instead of a repeating pattern with miniature icons. For this design, Ahsa is having an encounter with Star, the oh-so-charming ball of boundless energy. The duo is pictured in a wooded space surrounded by trees, butterflies, flowers, and stardust while the kingdom of Rosas is off in the distance.
- On the reverse side, Ahsa’s goat pal Valentino takes up one corner as he spends some time with the swirling Star.
- The collection includes a tote bag and zip wallet, both of which feature a complementary solid purple lining, similar to the color of Ahsa’s dress.
- The Wish Collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $188.99-$298.00.
Wish Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – $298.00
- Zip top closure
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Trim: leather
- Bag: 10'' H x 12'' W x 3 3/4'' D
- Handle drop: 11 1/2'' L
Wish Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet – $188.00
- Zip closure with leather pull
- Interior zip compartment
- Two billfold compartments
- Twelve card pockets
- Accordion fold interior
- Detachable wrist strap with lobster claw clasp
- Trim: cowhide leather
- Wallet: 4 1/2'' H x 8 1/4'' L x 1'' W
- Strap: 7'' L
