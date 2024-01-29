Briar Rose Stars on Dooney & Bourke’s “Sleeping Beauty” 65th Anniversary Collection

This year marks the 65th anniversary of Walt Disney’s beloved animated classic Sleeping Beauty and Dooney & Bourke is commemorating the occasion with a gorgeous collection of bags and accessories starring Aurora and her forest friends.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

In the 65 years since its debut, Sleeping Beauty has charmed fans of all ages with its sweeping score, vibrant artwork, and memorable characters. Now in celebration of its milestone anniversary, Dooney & Bourke is introducing a new accessory collection all Disney fashionistas will love.

has charmed fans of all ages with its sweeping score, vibrant artwork, and memorable characters. Now in celebration of its milestone anniversary, Dooney & Bourke is introducing a new accessory collection all Disney fashionistas will love. The signature piece in this collectible series is a tote bag that depicts Aurora as Briar Rose. The teenage princess is dressed in her peasant gown and is surrounded by woodland creatures and bright red roses all set against a soft pink backdrop.

To add some contrast, the handles and zipper pull are white, outlined with dark pink trim. Additionally, a removable rose shaped tag that reads “Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary” is attached at the base of the carry handles.

Along with the gorgeous tote bag, the collection also features a crossbody Satchel and Zip Wallet

The Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary Collection is available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Aurora Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – $248.00

Zip top closure with braided leather pull

Interior zip pocket with leather pull

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Front zip pocket with braided leather pull

Trim: 100% cowhide leather

Bag: approx. 10 1/2'' H x 10 1/2'' W x 4'' D

Strap drop: up to approx. 26'' L

Aurora Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet – $188.00

Zip closure with braided leather pull

Interior zip compartment

Two billfold compartments

Twelve card pockets

Accordion fold interior

Detachable wrist strap with lobster claw clasp

Trim: 100% cowhide leather

Wallet: 4 1/2'' H x 8 1/4'' W x 1'' D (when closed)

Strap: 7'' L

Aurora Sleeping Beauty 65th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – $298.00

Zip top closure with leather pull

Interior zip pocket with leather pull

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Leather handles

Trim: 100% cowhide leather

Bag: approx. 10'' H x 12'' W x 3 1/2'' D

Handle drop: approx. 10 1/2'' L

More Dooney & Bourke:

Love what you see here? There’s a lot more available on shopDisney featuring beloved characters and even Disney divisions like Disney Vacation Club! Some of the recent releases includes:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!