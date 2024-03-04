Springtime is almost here and while the season won’t officially change for a few more weeks, Disney Store is all in on the sunny vibes. Today they’re launching the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2024 Collection that stars who else but Orange Bird!
What’s Happening:
- A new season means a new festival at EPCOT! As guests enjoy all the cheerfulness of Flower & Garden, Disney Store is bringing a sample of the event to fans nationwide with popular merchandise selections from this year’s collection.
- Earlier this year, the Disney Parks Blog showcased some key merchandise pieces launching alongside the festival featuring Orange Bird and characters from Coco. The assortment spans:
- Spirit Jersey
- Loungefly
- Hats
- Plush
- Hoodies
- And more
Orange Bird Skeeter Mini Convertible Crossbody Bag by Lug – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2024
- One of the most anticipated items is the Orange Bird Loungefly mini backpack that has the adorable avian greeting fans from a flower pot.
Orange Bird Loungefly Mini Backpack – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2024
- The bag itself is light blue with a pattern made up of miniature icons of Spaceship Earth, oranges, seed packets, and garden rakes; and tying the whole look together is the orange trim, handle, and straps.
- The EPCOT Flower & Garden Festival 2024 Collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $9.99-$298.00. Links to the individual items can be found below.
Dooney & Bourke
Pins, Plush, & Decor
- Orange Bird Jumbo Pin – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2024 – Limited Release
- Orange Bird Pin – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2024 – Limited Release
- Orange Bird Plush – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2024 – Small 9"
- Orange Bird Sketchbook Ornament – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2024
- Orange Bird Ceramic Pitcher – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2024
- Orange Bird Mug with Citrus Juicer Lid – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2024
More Orange Bird Fun
- Orange Bird MagicBand + – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2024 – Limited Release
- Orange Bird Planter Pot – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2024
- Orange Bird Fashion T-Shirt for Women – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2024
- Orange Bird Button Down Woven Shirt by Reyn Spooner – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2024
- Orange Bird Tie-Dye Spirit Jersey for Adults – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2024
