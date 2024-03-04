Springtime is almost here and while the season won’t officially change for a few more weeks, Disney Store is all in on the sunny vibes. Today they’re launching the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2024 Collection that stars who else but Orange Bird!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

A new season means a new festival at EPCOT! As guests enjoy all the cheerfulness of Flower & Garden, Disney Store is bringing a sample of the event to fans nationwide with popular merchandise selections from this year’s collection.

Earlier this year, the Disney Parks Blog showcased some key merchandise pieces Coco . The assortment spans: Spirit Jersey Loungefly Hats Plush Hoodies And more

. The assortment spans:

Orange Bird Skeeter Mini Convertible Crossbody Bag by Lug – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2024

One of the most anticipated items is the Orange Bird Loungefly mini backpack that has the adorable avian greeting fans from a flower pot.

Orange Bird Loungefly Mini Backpack – EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2024

The bag itself is light blue with a pattern made up of miniature icons of Spaceship Earth, oranges, seed packets, and garden rakes; and tying the whole look together is the orange trim, handle, and straps.

The EPCOT Flower & Garden Festival 2024 Collection is available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Dooney & Bourke

Pins, Plush, & Decor

More Orange Bird Fun

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!