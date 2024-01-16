2024 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival Merchandise to Feature Orange Bird and “Coco”

The return of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival on February 28th will bring with it an exciting new array of merchandise that fans of Orange Bird and Coco are sure to adore.

What’s Happening:

Celebrate your visit to the festival with official event merchandise. Available at Festival Markets and Creations Shop, you won’t want to miss these charming items, while supplies last.

Spread a little sunshine everywhere you go with adorable Orange Bird apparel, accessories, garden decor and more.

If the characters from Coco capture your fancy, you’ll want to “seize the moment” with headwear, home decor and apparel inspired by this beloved classic.

Fluttering into the spotlight at the 2024 EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival, the Butterfly Collection stars Minnie Mouse in a beautiful, flowery assortment.

And for our Annual Passholders, there’s a collection of merch featuring Spike the Bee that you won’t want to miss!

Can’t make it to the event? Select festival merchandise will also be coming to shopDisney on March 4th.

The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival runs from February 28th to May 27th, 2024.

New topiaries featuring Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy , as well as characters from Coco and Wish , are joining the festival line-up this year

, as well as characters from and , If you’re looking to experience all the fun of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, we recommend our travel partner Mouse Fan Travel