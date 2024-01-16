Groot, “Coco” and “Wish” Topiaries to Debut at the 2024 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

This year’s EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival is set to kick off on February 28th, and with it will come a new collection of topiaries.

Mark your calendars as this year’s festival will begin on February 28th and continue through May 27th for 90 days full of beautiful topiaries, inspirational gardens, delicious dishes and rockin’ music celebrating spring.

Each spring, we look forward to the astounding topiaries our Disney horticulture cast creates for the festival.

For the first time, Groot takes root at EPCOT! The flora colossus from the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy will appear near Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

trilogy will appear near This year, more than 70 topiaries, featuring a delightful array of Disney characters as well as other figures and whimsical items, will fill the park.

As part of the topiary magic, guests can also look forward to seeing everyone’s favorite dragon, Figment, in the newly opened World Celebration Gardens.

Also new this year, guests can look forward to viewing new topiaries from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film Wish, including Asha, Valentino and the Wishing Star, at the park's main entrance.

, including Asha, Valentino and the Wishing Star, at the park’s main entrance. Lastly, over in Mexico, Miguel and Dante from Disney Pixar’s Coco will take center stage with new topiaries.

Full List of Topiaries and Their Locations

Disney Film, Wish (Asha, Valentino and the Wishing Star) – NEW!

Main Entrance

Main Entrance Butterflies

Main Entrance, Scentsy Garden, Butterfly House and World Showcase

Main Entrance, Scentsy Garden, Butterfly House and World Showcase Figment, Flower Topiaries and Flower Towers

World Celebration – World Celebration Plaza

World Celebration – World Celebration Plaza Huey, Dewey and Louie

World Celebration – World Celebration Plaza

World Celebration – World Celebration Plaza Donald Duck

World Celebration – Community Garden Near Connections Café in World Celebration

World Celebration – Community Garden Near Connections Café in World Celebration Bambi and Friends

World Discovery – Near Imagination! and Refreshment Port

World Discovery – Near Imagination! and Refreshment Port Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy – NEW!

World Discovery – Near Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

World Discovery – Near Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Buzz Lightyear

World Discovery – Near Mission: SPACE

World Discovery – Near Mission: SPACE Woody, Bo Peep and Her Sheep

World Nature – Between Imagination! and The Land Pavilion

World Nature – Between Imagination! and The Land Pavilion Simba and Friends (Rafiki, Simba, Mufasa and Sarabi)

World Nature – Near The Land Pavilion

World Nature – Near The Land Pavilion Pumbaa and Timon

World Nature – Near The Land Pavilion

World Nature – Near The Land Pavilion Goofy

Rosewalk

Rosewalk Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Chip, Dale and Pluto

Bridge to World Showcase

Bridge to World Showcase Encanto (Mirabel, Antonio, Isabela and Luisa)

World Showcase

World Showcase Coco (Miguel and Dante) – NEW!

World Showcase – Mexico Pavilion

World Showcase – Mexico Pavilion Anna and Elsa

World Showcase – Norway Pavilion

World Showcase – Norway Pavilion Troll

World Showcase – Norway Pavilion

World Showcase – Norway Pavilion Pandas

World Showcase – China Pavilion

World Showcase – China Pavilion Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

World Showcase – Germany Pavilion

World Showcase – Germany Pavilion Lady and the Tramp

World Showcase – Italy Pavilion

World Showcase – Italy Pavilion Tiana

World Showcase – The American Adventure

World Showcase – Dragon

World Showcase – Japan Pavilion Near Torii Gate

World Showcase – Japan Pavilion Near Torii Gate Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy

World Showcase – Between France and Morocco Pavilions

World Showcase – Between France and Morocco Pavilions Beauty and the Beast

World Showcase – France Pavilion

World Showcase – France Pavilion Lumiere and Cogsworth

World Showcase – France Pavilion

World Showcase – France Pavilion Butterfly and Flower Towers

World Showcase – International Gateway

World Showcase – International Gateway Winnie the Pooh and Friends (Rabbit, Eeyore, Piglet and Tigger)

World Showcase – United Kingdom Pavilion

World Showcase – United Kingdom Pavilion Tinker Bell’s Fairy House Garden

World Showcase – United Kingdom Pavilion

World Showcase – United Kingdom Pavilion Peter Pan, Captain Hook and Tick Tock Croc

World Showcase – Between United Kingdom and Canada Pavilions

World Showcase – Between United Kingdom and Canada Pavilions Geese

World Showcase – Canada Pavilion

The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival runs from February 28th to May 27th, 2024.