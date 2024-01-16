Groot, “Coco” and “Wish” Topiaries to Debut at the 2024 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

This year’s EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival is set to kick off on February 28th, and with it will come a new collection of topiaries.
What’s Happening:
- Mark your calendars as this year’s festival will begin on February 28th and continue through May 27th for 90 days full of beautiful topiaries, inspirational gardens, delicious dishes and rockin’ music celebrating spring.
- Each spring, we look forward to the astounding topiaries our Disney horticulture cast creates for the festival.
- For the first time, Groot takes root at EPCOT! The flora colossus from the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy will appear near Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in World Discovery.
- This year, more than 70 topiaries, featuring a delightful array of Disney characters as well as other figures and whimsical items, will fill the park.
- As part of the topiary magic, guests can also look forward to seeing everyone’s favorite dragon, Figment, in the newly opened World Celebration Gardens.
- Also new this year, guests can look forward to viewing new topiaries from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film Wish, including Asha, Valentino and the Wishing Star, at the park’s main entrance.
- Lastly, over in Mexico, Miguel and Dante from Disney Pixar’s Coco will take center stage with new topiaries.
Full List of Topiaries and Their Locations
- Disney Film, Wish (Asha, Valentino and the Wishing Star) – NEW!
Main Entrance
- Butterflies
Main Entrance, Scentsy Garden, Butterfly House and World Showcase
- Figment, Flower Topiaries and Flower Towers
World Celebration – World Celebration Plaza
- Huey, Dewey and Louie
World Celebration – World Celebration Plaza
- Donald Duck
World Celebration – Community Garden Near Connections Café in World Celebration
- Bambi and Friends
World Discovery – Near Imagination! and Refreshment Port
- Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy – NEW!
World Discovery – Near Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind
- Buzz Lightyear
World Discovery – Near Mission: SPACE
- Woody, Bo Peep and Her Sheep
World Nature – Between Imagination! and The Land Pavilion
- Simba and Friends (Rafiki, Simba, Mufasa and Sarabi)
World Nature – Near The Land Pavilion
- Pumbaa and Timon
World Nature – Near The Land Pavilion
- Goofy
Rosewalk
- Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Chip, Dale and Pluto
Bridge to World Showcase
- Encanto (Mirabel, Antonio, Isabela and Luisa)
World Showcase
- Coco (Miguel and Dante) – NEW!
World Showcase – Mexico Pavilion
- Anna and Elsa
World Showcase – Norway Pavilion
- Troll
World Showcase – Norway Pavilion
- Pandas
World Showcase – China Pavilion
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
World Showcase – Germany Pavilion
- Lady and the Tramp
World Showcase – Italy Pavilion
- Tiana
World Showcase – The American Adventure Pavilion
- Dragon
World Showcase – Japan Pavilion Near Torii Gate
- Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy
World Showcase – Between France and Morocco Pavilions
- Beauty and the Beast
World Showcase – France Pavilion
- Lumiere and Cogsworth
World Showcase – France Pavilion
- Butterfly and Flower Towers
World Showcase – International Gateway
- Winnie the Pooh and Friends (Rabbit, Eeyore, Piglet and Tigger)
World Showcase – United Kingdom Pavilion
- Tinker Bell’s Fairy House Garden
World Showcase – United Kingdom Pavilion
- Peter Pan, Captain Hook and Tick Tock Croc
World Showcase – Between United Kingdom and Canada Pavilions
- Geese
World Showcase – Canada Pavilion
The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival runs from February 28th to May 27th, 2024.
