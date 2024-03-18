The saying may be “All in The Golden Afternoon” but we’ll gladly carry these Alice in Wonderland Dooney & Bourke bags all day long! A whimsical new collection based on the animated classic has blossomed at Disney Store and features Alice with many of the residents of Wonderland.

Dooney & Bourke has launched another Disney Collection inspired by fan favorite female characters and this time their attention is on Alice in Wonderland .

. Based on Disney’s beloved animated version, this playful new pattern features the titular character joined by an ensemble of friends…and maybe a few enemies. Fans will immediately spot the Queen of Hearts, Mad Hatter, White Rabbit, March Hare, and other Wonderland residents making their presence known on Dooney’s newest series.

The collection includes a tote bag, crossbody satchel, and zip wallet decorated with the character pattern set against a soft blue background. Bright blue straps and piping add to the overall look, and the matching lining ties the ensemble together.

The Alice in Wonderland Collection is available now at Disney Store

Alice in Wonderland Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag

Zip top closure with braided leather pull

Interior zip pocket with leather pull

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Front zip pocket with braided leather pull

Adjustable leather crossbody strap with buckle

Trim: 100% cowhide leather

Bag: approx. 10 1/2'' H x 10 1/2'' W x 4'' D

Strap drop: up to approx. 26'' L

Alice in Wonderland Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag

Magnetic top closure

Interior center compartment with braided leather pull

Interior zip pocket with leather pull

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Trim: 100% cowhide leather

Bag: approx. 11'' H x 14'' W x 6 1/2'' D

Handle drop: approx. 10'' L

Alice in Wonderland Dooney & Bourke Camera Bag

Zip top closure with braided leather zipper pull

Two interior slip pockets

Interior key hook

Trim: 100% cowhide leather

Bag: approx. 5 1/4'' H x 8'' W x 2 3/4'' D

Strap drop: approx. 24 1/2'' L

