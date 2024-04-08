Dooney & Bourke are back with more fashion fun in the Disney Dogs Collection and this time it appears they’ve picked up a stowaway! We know Stitch is not a dog, but that isn’t stopping him from crashing the party as his bright blue body and expressive face is popping up on the new series.

Ah yes, it’s time to break out a new Dooney & Bourke collection at Disney Store, so this month the fashion brand is focusing on a forever favorite: Disney Dogs!

Our four legged friends have charmed us before as part of Dooney’s slate, and we’re already in love with the new look that spans: backpack, ear headband and a large tote available exclusively to Disney Visa Cardmembers.

Each bag features a light teal background dotted with white paw prints of various sizes. The accenting handles and straps are a rich red brown for a cohesive presentation.

At least 18 cute canines are part of the allover pattern including pals like:

The Dooney & Bourke Disney Dogs Collection is available now at Disney Store

Disney Dogs Dooney & Bourke Backpack – $248.00

Zip top closure

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Detachable, adjustable crossbody strap with buckle and lobster claw clasps

Trim: 100% cowhide leather

11 1/2'' H x 10 1/2'' W x 4'' D

Handle drop 2'' L

Shoulder straps drop 12'' L

Disney Dogs Dooney & Bourke Ear Headband for Adults – $198.00

Textured coated cotton ears

Genuine leather bow and headband (exterior and interior)

''Dooney & Bourke'' embossed metal label at bow center

Comes with dust bag

One size fits most adults

Trim: 100% cowhide leather

Approx. 8'' H x 10'' W x 1'' D

Disney Dogs Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – Disney Visa Cardmember Exclusive 2024 – $278.00

Zip top closure

Exterior pocket

Interior zip pocket

Interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Detachable, adjustable crossbody strap with buckle and lobster claw clasps

Trim: 100% cowhide leather

Bag: 11 1/2'' H x 13 1/4'' W x 4 3/4'' D

Strap drop 10'' L

