Celebrate 90 Years of Donald Duck With the New Collection by Dooney & Bourke at Disney Store

The Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Collection by Disney Dooney & Bourke has just been released this morning at Disney Store.
- In celebration of 90 years of Donald Duck, Disney Store released a new collection by Disney Dooney & Bourke this morning.
- The collection features a wallet, a crossbody bag, and a satchel bag.
- Prices run between $188 and $298.
- Meanwhile, much more Donald Duck 90th merch can also be found on Disney Store.
- Check out the Donald Dooney collection below.
Donald Duck Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet – 90th Anniversary$188.00
Donald Duck Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – 90th Anniversary $248.00
Donald Duck Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag – 90th Anniversary $298.00
