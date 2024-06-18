Celebrate 90 Years of Donald Duck With the New Collection by Dooney & Bourke at Disney Store

The Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Collection by Disney Dooney & Bourke has just been released this morning at Disney Store.

What's Happening:

  • In celebration of 90 years of Donald Duck, Disney Store released a new collection by Disney Dooney & Bourke this morning.
  • The collection features a wallet, a crossbody bag, and a satchel bag.
  • Prices run between $188 and $298.
  • Meanwhile, much more Donald Duck 90th merch can also be found on Disney Store.
  • Check out the Donald Dooney collection below.

Donald Duck Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet – 90th Anniversary$188.00

Donald Duck Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – 90th Anniversary  $248.00

Donald Duck Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag – 90th Anniversary $298.00

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
