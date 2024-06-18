Celebrate 90 Years of Donald Duck With the New Collection by Dooney & Bourke at Disney Store

The Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Collection by Disney Dooney & Bourke has just been released this morning at Disney Store.

In celebration of 90 years of Donald Duck, Disney Store released a new collection by Disney Dooney & Bourke this morning.

The collection features a wallet, a crossbody bag, and a satchel bag.

Prices run between $188 and $298.

Meanwhile, much more Donald Duck 90th merch

Check out the Donald Dooney collection below.

Donald Duck Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet – 90th Anniversary$188.00

Donald Duck Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – 90th Anniversary $248.00

Donald Duck Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag – 90th Anniversary $298.00