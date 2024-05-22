Well folks, we’ve successfully celebrated 90 years of Mickey Mouse, 90 years of Goofy, 100 Years of Disney and dozens of other milestone anniversaries. Now it’s Donald Duck’s time in the spotlight as the flustered fowl himself turns 90! You can bet that merchandise collections abound to commemorate this exciting occasion.

To kick off the months-long celebration of 90 years of Donald Duck, Disney is collaborating with industry-leading brands to launch dozens of stylish new products and collections.

From global brands such as adidas, ASOS, Citizen, Disney Store, Funko, and Pandora as well as North American brands like Baublebar, BoxLunch, Hot Topic, Loungefly and RSVLTS, fans can now shop the array of products featuring Donald Duck.

Donald Duck Rotating Musical Glitter Globe by Bradford Exchange

This summer Mickey & Friends will eagerly celebrate Donald Duck’s 90-year anniversary—on June 9th to be exact—and more merchandise will be revealed as the big day arrives.

Donald Duck, the lovable and hilariously temperamental character created by Walt Disney, has become one the world’s most recognizable characters since his debut in 1934.

Donald Duck Through the Years Pullover Hoodie for Adults

Storytelling for Donald Duck has continued to expand over the past 90 years, from screens big and small to Main Street, U.S.A., where he greets millions of guests visiting Disney Parks around the world. Donald’s popularity and accomplishments both on and off screen have also earned him numerous accolades, including a star on the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame and his webbed footprints immortalized in cement outside the famed Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Donald Celebrate Bag Charm by Baublebar

There is so much to celebrate, and more information about Donald Duck’s 90 th celebration will be shared soon.

New Donald Duck-inspired products from some of retails most recognizable brands will continue to drop throughout the summer. Below is a “quacktastic” selection of products that fans can shop now!

Liz Shortreed, Senior Vice President of Disney Global Softlines and Global Brand Strategy: “Donald Duck’s relatable and endearing frustrations with everyday life have made him one of the world’s most famous personalities, so we knew we had to make sure to celebrate him in a big way. We are thrilled to collaborate with some of retail’s biggest brands to bring fans an array of Donald Duck products like never before.”

Stylish Fashion Finds

● adidas Originals x Disney Super Star Shoes

● ASOS DESIGN Disney unisex oversized sweatshirt with Donald Duck

● Donald Duck Women's Smocked Romper by BoxLunch

● Men's Button Front Woven Shirt by BoxLunch

● Donald Duck Back to Front Football Jersey for Adults

● Disney Donald Duck Girls Cardigan by Her Universe

● Disney Donald Duck Denim Sailor Shorts by Her Universe

● Designing Donald Shirt by RSVLTS

● Donald Duck Cuff Bracelet by Baublebar

● Donald Celebrate Earrings by Baublebar

● Donald Duck Sunglasses by Sun-Staches

● Disney, Donald Duck Dangle Charm by Pandora

● Donald Duck Angry Chenille Flat Emb Dad Cap by Concept One

● Disney Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Tee by Loungefly

Lovable Collectables

● Donald Duck Collector Plush by Just Play

● Wise Quackin' Since 1934 1oz Silver Coin By New Zealand Mint

● Donald Duck 90th Anniversary 1938 Donald Duck Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1442

● Donald Duck 90th Limited Edition Rotating Sculpture by Bradford Exchange

● Disney Donald Duck 90th Anniversary 3″ Collector Box by Loungefly

● Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Walt Disney Studios Pin – Limited Release

● Donald Duck Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 90th Anniversary – Limited Release

● Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Figure – The Wise Little Hen

Trend-Setting Accessories

● Donald Duck Resort Mini Backpack by BoxLunch

● Donald Duck Ice Cream Coin Purse By BoxLunch

● Feisty Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Limited Edition Boxed Set by Citizen

● Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Color Changing Loungefly Mini Backpack

● Disney Parks, Donald Duck Nautical Dangle Charm by Pandora

● Donald Duck 90th Baublebar Ring Set by Disney Store (Coming Soon)

● Donald Duck Sling Bag by Buckle-Down

● Disney Donald Duck Group Campfire Mini Backpack – BoxLunch Exclusive by Loungefly

● Disney Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Mini Backpack by Loungefly

● Disney Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Nylon Passport Bag by Loungefly

● Disney Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Zip Around Wallet by Loungefly

More Items With “Duckitude”

● Disney Donald Duck Carry-On By American Tourister

● Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Mug

● Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Ear Headband for Adults

● Donald Duck Popcorn Disney Munchlings Plush – Sensational Snacks – 90th Anniversary – Medium 12 "

● Disney Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Mug with Yellow Roses by 1-800 Flowers

● Disney Donald Duck Boat Towing Wall Art by Open Road Brands

● Donald Small Plush by Just Play

● Disney Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Lanyard with Card Holder by Loungefly

