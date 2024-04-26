Oh boy, oh boy, oh boy! Donald Duck is turning 90 this year! With our favorite foul fowl reaching such a milestone, it only makes sense to celebrate him by launching new merchandise collections inspired by his signature look. Her Universe has designed some ship shape looks that embrace modern fashion while focusing on the best element’s of Donald’s personal style.

Earlier this year, Her Universe joined in the celebration of Donald Duck’s 90th birthday with a fashion series that pays homage to his classic blue sailor top and stylish beret. Launching first at Her Universe and Hot Topic

Don’t let your feathers get ruffled! Channeling Donald Duck’s classic look is super easy thanks to the folks at Her Universe. Their Donald-inspired styles are classy and charming making them perfect for fun apparel at home or Disney bounding at the parks.

Among the offerings are: Button Up Top Denim shorts Cardigan Sweater

The Her Universe Donald Duck Collection is available now at Disney Store

Donald Duck Sailor Shirt for Women by Her Universe – 90th Anniversary

Donald Duck Denim Shorts for Women – 90th Anniversary

Donald Duck Cardigan for Women by Her Universe – 90th Anniversary

