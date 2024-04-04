Donald Duck has been giving us his personal brand of duckitude for 90 years so naturally, it only makes sense that we celebrate him with some merchandise collections. Hot Topic (and Her Universe too) is bringing guests a sassy, striped, true blue assortment that is all it’s quacked up to be!

On any given day you can find us browsing the internet for Disney themed merchandise, sales and other shopping opportunities. Over at Hot Topic guests will discover a charming selection of apparel inspired by none other than Donald Duck who’s commemorating his 90th birthday in 2024.

Embracing Donald’s classic sailor look has never been so easy! Her Universe delivers a dressy top complete with large collar, and red tie that will have you running off for a seafaring voyage. Donald’s name and his face are embroidered along the back of the collar so you always know who inspired the look.

Keeping with the nautical theme, but opting for a bit of playfulness is an oversized blue and white striped shirt that’s further decorated with a screen print of Donald in the middle of the ship’s helm.

Every good top needs a complimentary bottom and you can’t go wrong with these denim shorts. This particular pair lets the denim be the star, while an embroidered emblem of Donald and an anchor rests at the bottom of the left leg.

Is there a chill in the air? When the sun goes down, the temperature can shift so stay perfectly cozy in this all blue cardigan featuring our feathered friend. Donald takes over the entire back side in his classic pose, which is also presented on the front surrounding two small pockets.

Complete the look with an oh-so-chic beret embroidered with the signature of our favorite duck

Disney Donald Duck Beret

Finally add a bit of flair to your wardrobe with a silly Duck Tail coin purse that only shows Donald’s feet! Need something for the home? Consider this “boat towing” wall art where Donald offers his rescue services…just make sure you settle up at the end of the day!

Her Universe Disney Donald Duck Tail Coin Purse

Disney Donald Duck Boat Towing Wall Art

