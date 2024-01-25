Oh boy, oh boy, oh boy! Of all the exciting things yet to happen in 2024, one of the events we’re most looking forward to is Donald Duck’s 90th birthday. In anticipation of the big day (June 9) Funko is honoring the exasperated fowl with Pop! figures, a key chain, and an array of plush pals too!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Mickey and Minnie Mouse sure do get a lot of attention and for good reason, but we’re excited to see some other pals get their time in the limelight too. This year, Donald Duck will be taking over merchandise collections as he celebrates his 90th birthday!

Funko is already in full on party mode as the pop culture brand unveils a new wave of Donald 90th Anniversary Pop! figures, plush, and cute key chain to boot.

Donald Duck 90th Anniversary 1938 Donald Duck Funko Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $5.99

Donald stars in four fun poses depicting him as angry, in his 1938 outfit, in love with heart-shaped eyes, and looking dapper in a green suit coat. In addition to the classic Pop! stylings, the same poses cross over to the plush line too, while his solo key chain presents his 1938 look.

All of the Pop! figures are standard size (4-inches tall) while the angry expression collectible places him on a clear base so that it looks like he’s jumping in the air in frustration.

Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Angry Donald Duck Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1443 – $11.99

Fans can browse the Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Funko collection which is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Prices range from $5.99-$12.99 and items are expected to ship to fans in April 2024.

Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Angry Donald Duck 7-Inch Funko Pop! Plush – $12.99

Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Donald Duck with Heart Eyes Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1445 – $11.99

Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Donald Duck with Heart Eyes 7-Inch Funko Pop! Plush – $12.99

Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Dapper Donald Duck Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1444 – $11.99

Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Dapper Donald Duck 7-Inch Funko Pop! Plush – $12.99

Donald Duck 90th Anniversary 1938 Donald Duck Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1442 – $11.99

Donald Duck 90th Anniversary 1938 Donald Duck 7-Inch Funko Pop! Plush – $12.99

