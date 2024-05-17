Disney Parks to Celebrate Donald Duck’s 90th Anniversary With Munchlings-Inspired Items

Disney Eats has just revealed a new collection of Munchlings items to help Donald Duck and popcorn fans celebrate the hot-head fab 5 favorite’s 90th anniversary.

What’s Happening:

Disney Eats took to Instagram

Munchlings, a line of merchandise that showcases Disney characters as some of your favorite snacks, is celebrating Donald Duck’s 90th Anniversary. In turn, Disney Parks are getting into the fun with their own cute offerings.

Starting May 20th, guests at both Disneyland Walt Disney World

Widely available at both resorts, fans can find the 90th Anniversary Donald Duck Munchling. This adorable plush, reminiscent of a bucket of popcorn, will feature Donald’s iconic hat and bow-tie.

Next up is the Donald Duck Munchling popcorn bucket. The aptly designed container will be available at select popcorn stands at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Disney Springs

And lastly, a Walt Disney World exclusive treat will give dessert fans a sugar rush. Only available at The Ganachery in Disney Springs, The Donald Duck Chocolate Popcorn Piñata will certainly please fans of the sweet and salty bird.

