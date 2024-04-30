Disney’s beloved Donald Duck is having a birthday! The easily flustered fowl is turning 90, so naturally folks are out to celebrate the milestone in a big way. RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is pulling out all the stops with a huge collection that includes their classic Kunuflex button downs, All-Day Polos, Performance Hoodie, Dare Mighty Things T-Shirts and a Dad Hat too!

What’s Happening:

Can you believe that Donald Duck is turning 90 this year? Mickey’s pal is taking his turn in the spotlight by starring on new apparel from RSVLTS.

In honor of this milestone celebration, RSVLTS is introducing a total of nine shirts (across three styles), a hoodie, five pairs of hybrid swim shorts, and a classy baseball hat to all featuring Donald Duck.

While the expressive duck is the big star of the collection, some of his relatives like nephews Huey, Dewy, and Louie get to cameo on these colorful, repeating patterns.

Nearly everything in the collection has a busy feel to it and we mean that in a positive way.“Birds of a Feather” and “Designing Donald” give us sketch style images of Donald and crew with a heavy emphasis on the color blue.

Then there’s “Quackin’ Us Up” with its more finished look to Donald and his family and “Big Screen Billing” that’s covered in movie style posters from his various adventures.

Other popular styles that are part of this expansive drop include “Quackin’ Around,” a comfy performance hoodie; “Designing Donald” (a reverse of the button down) and “Duffin’ Donald” All-Day polo shirts; and a fashionable “Donald Duck Hook” dad hat. We’re fond of the simplistic look of the hoodie as well as the colorful patterns of the polos. Meanwhile Donald is as exasperated as ever on the blue and white hat and we gotta say, sometimes golfing makes us mad too!

Finally, if you need a soft, traditional crewneck T-shirt, Donald takes over the RSVLTS line in three fun designs celebrating his evolution that are featured on grey, white and blue backgrounds.

The Donald Duck Collection launches today at 4pm ET on the RSVLTS site are available in sizes XS-4XL for adults and/or ladies ($70); S-XL for youth ( $45); and 2T-5T for preschool ($39).

XS-4XL for adults and/or ladies ($70); S-XL for youth ( Hybrid shorts ($65), t-shirts ($32), and performance hoodies ($85) are available in adult sizes and the Dad Hat ($30) is one size.

Kunuflex Button Down, Hybrid Shorts

Birds of a Feather

Designing Donald

Quackin’ Us Up

Big Screen Billing

All-Day Polo

ShredFlex Performance Hoodie

Quackin’ Around

Dare Mighty Things Crewneck T-Shirts

RSVLTS Dad Hat

Donald Duck Hook

Did You Know?:

All Photos Courtesy of RSVLTS

