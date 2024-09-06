D23’s Tune-in To Terror: A Hollywood Halloween—Presented by Disney+ Will Bring The Ghoulish Glamor of TV to Life this October

The glittery new Halloween event invites members of Disney’s Official Fan Club into the ghoulish glamor of old Hollywood.

Have a Hollywood Halloween:

D23 has announced a new event celebrating the magic of Halloween and old Hollywood with D23 Tune-in To Terror: A Hollywood Halloween—Presented by Disney+

Taking place on October 26th from 8PM-11PM at The Hollywood Roosevelt, the event invites Disney+ subscribers to step into the worlds of their favorite terrifying tales from the streaming service.

Promised to be full of tricks and treats, the event will make all attendees the star of the show through “chilling channels” hiding around every corner.

Guests will be able to experience: The Tip Top Club – Inspired by The Hollywood Tower Hotel from Disney’s classic Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, guests will check in to the event in the luxurious lobby of the infamous hotel. Including live jazz, libations, and the chance to interact with fellow hotel guests, this attraction and movie ( Tower of Terror ) inspired space is sure to dazzle. The Black Flame Ballroom – Inspired by the cult-classic Hocus Pocus , guests will get to celebrate their favorite Halloween stories in the classic and glamorous ballroom. With a live band, this soiree is sure to be a hit. Be on the lookout for party crashers. The Happiest Haunt – In this macabre Seance Room, guests will be able to enjoy spooky snacks and share ghost stories. Make sure you check out the photo opportunity. The Witches’ Road Lounge – With a spooktacular DJ, guests can hit the dance floor in this Agatha All Along inspired experience. Showcasing the spell-filled street of Witches’ Road, guests will be able to embrace the magic through music. And more to be announced later.

Costumes are encouraged!

There are four different types of tickets available to buy. Purchasers must have both a D23 membership and a Disney+ subscription to attend the event. Preferred “Prime Time” Ticket – Gold x Disney+: $239 (+$7 processing fee) Preferred “Prime Time” Ticket – General x Disney+: $269 (+$7 processing fee) Regular Ticket – Gold x Disney+: $179 (+$7 processing fee) Regular Ticket – General x Disney+: $219 (+$7 processing fee)

Regular tickets include: Entry to the event featuring access to three floors of thematic rooms, photo opportunities and experiences. Live entertainment. Passed hor d’oeurves, snack stations, and sweet treats. A retro television set-inspired commemorative pin. Exclusive credentials.

Prime Time Entry tickets also include: A dedicated, priority access entrance. A drink ticket that can be used for a beer, house wine, well drink, soda or bottled water. One commemorative print featuring Tip Top Club inspired artwork with gold foil details.

Guests must be 18 years or older to attend this event.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, September 12th. You can find more information on the event here

