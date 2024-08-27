New D23 Exclusive Limited Edition “Mary Poppins” 60th Anniversary Pin Available at Disney Store

Celebrate 60 years of Mary Poppins with this limited edition D23-Exclusive Pin available at Disney Store.

What’s Available:

Mary Poppins fans will want to pick up this D23 Gold Member premium pin celebrating 60 years of the iconic film.

This pin is limited to only 1,000 and created exclusively for D23 Gold Members, costing $24.99.

To purchase, login to the DisneyStore.com with the Disney account tied to your D23 Gold Membership.

This pin features the Banks' family kite, Parrot Umbrella, the Penguin Waiters, all with the number 60.

There's also the official D23 stamp on the back.

D23-Exclusive Mary Poppins 60th Diamond Anniversary Pin; Limited Edition | Disney Store $24.99

