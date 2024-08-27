New D23 Exclusive Limited Edition “Mary Poppins” 60th Anniversary Pin Available at Disney Store

Celebrate 60 years of Mary Poppins with this limited edition D23-Exclusive Pin available at Disney Store.
What’s Available:
- Mary Poppins fans will want to pick up this D23 Gold Member premium pin celebrating 60 years of the iconic film.
- This pin is limited to only 1,000 and created exclusively for D23 Gold Members, costing $24.99.
- To purchase, login to the DisneyStore.com with the Disney account tied to your D23 Gold Membership.
- This pin features the Banks' family kite, Parrot Umbrella, the Penguin Waiters, all with the number 60.
- There's also the official D23 stamp on the back.
D23-Exclusive Mary Poppins 60th Diamond Anniversary Pin; Limited Edition | Disney Store $24.99
