Disney Deals — Get a D23 Gold Membership for 50% Off

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event took the world by storm only two weeks ago. Attendees were treated to major announcements, exclusive shopping, and unforgettable memories. Now, the official Disney Fan Club is offering a new promotion to keep the magic moving.

Magical Possibilities:

D23: The Official Disney Fan Club is now offering 50% off of their premium Gold Memberships.

The annual subscription provides Disney fans with incredible perks exclusive to members. These benefits include: Annual D23 Gold Member Collector Set – The magical mystery box includes several collectibles, including a Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Figurine. (Gold Exclusive) Exclusive Discounts and Offers – Limited edition merchandise and year-round discounts to events, experiences, shopping, dining, and vacations. Special Events – Both in-person and virtual events are offered throughout the year. (Gold Exclusive) Quarterly Publication – Enjoy a Disney twenty-three magazine subscription which includes all-access interviews and exclusive stories. (Gold Exclusive) Sweepstakes – D23 offers opportunities to win a plethora of magical prizes. FanFare Weekly Newsletter – The mobile publication offers information on all things Disney.

General Memberships are free, but do not include all of the above perks. A singular Gold Membership costs $99.99/year with a Gold Duo Plan coming out to $129.99/year. With the code D23EVENT50, you can get these for half off. You can find more details about plans here

You can check out a more indepth look at the 2024 D23 Gold Member Collector Set below:

