Plant Based Options Available for Halloween Horror Nights 33

If you are a vegetarian or vegan, eating out can sometimes be difficult, but thankfully Universal Orlando Resort has lots of options available for those who are wanting to eat plant-based. There are lots of specialty food items for Halloween Horror Nights 33. Let's dive into what's available this year.

What’s Available:

Cafe La Bamba Across From Central Park Crepes:

Heart “Beet” Tostada

KidZone Pizza Co/Dreamworks Imagination Café Across From Dreamworks:

Vegan Pizza Fries

Slaughter Sinema 2 at the Carey Drive-In Animal Actors:

Vegan Walking Taco

Goblin’s Feast on the Simpsons Bridge:

Pumpkin Guts

Goblin Pie

Wanta Fanta? Bridge Bar on the Simpsons Bridge:

Eye of Otis Mocktail

San Francisco Pastry Co at Blumhouse Scarezone:

Death by Blondie

Major Sweets Candy Factory at San Francisco Trolley:

African Lentil & Potato Sambusa Coffin

Twisted Tater in Gramercy Park:

Seasoned Salt Twisted Tater

Universal Monsters Eats & Treats at Gramercy Park:

Forbidden Falafel – remove tzatziki to make vegan

Transformers Fanta Bar Behind Transformers:

Surr3al Soda Mocktail

Lombard’s Fanta Bar Behind Lombards:

Surr3al Soda Mocktail

Insidious The Red Door at Music Plaza:

The Red Door Hand Pie

Remember, Halloween Horror Nights is a separate ticketed event and runs select nights now through November 3rd, 2024.

