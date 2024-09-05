Bring The Killer Compositions of Halloween Horror Nights Home with “SLASH Music of Universal Studios Hollywood — Halloween Horror Nights” Out Now on Vinyl

In partnership with the California theme park and the rock musician, the new vinyl will showcase the amazing music crafted for the horror event.

Classic Rock and Classic Monsters:

For the past 6 years, attendees of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood have gotten to experience the thrills and chills of Universal’s classic monsters. To help create the creepy soundtrack of these horrifying haunted houses, Universal enlisted Grammy award winning musician SLASH. For the first time, fans can own these killer compositions on vinyl with “SLASH Music of Universal Studios Hollywood – Halloween Horror Nights.”

Released today via Snakepit Records LLC/Deko Entertainment, the limited-edition vinyl-only album contains 11 different tracks from the premiere horror event.

The souvenir vinyl will be sold exclusively at the theme park from September 5th through November 3rd. Three hundred alternate color vinyls hand signed by SLASH will be placed throughout stores at the park until they are sold out.

The musician crafted tunes for their original Universal Monsters house back in 2018, as well as 2021’s Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives, 2022’s Universal Monsters: Legends Collide, 2023’s Universal Monsters: Unmasked, and this year’s Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines (No tracks from this house are featured on the album).

Additionally, SLASH composed music for the 2014 event’s Clowns 3D house.

“As a longtime fan of horror movies and of ‘Halloween Horror Nights,’ I jumped at the chance to once again collaborate with Universal Studios Hollywood to produce a soundtrack for the Universal Monsters haunted house,” says SLASH. “Similar to the way music affects a film, I composed this score for the legions of infamous characters in these haunted houses to elicit a sense of emotional terror.”

The tracklist for this album includes

Side A

1. “Universal Monsters Rising” (Universal Monsters 2018)

2. “Live Again” 3:15 (Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives 2021)

3. “The Monster Reborn” 3:07 (Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives 2021)

4. “The Gypsy Theme” 3:17 (Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives 2021)

5. “Sweet Licks” 4:16 (Clowns 3D 2014)

6. “Dracula's Brides” 2:50 (Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives 2021)

Side B

1. “Danse of the Dead” 4:23 (Universal Monsters 2018)

2. “Kharis the Mummy” 3:58 (Universal Monsters: Legends Collide 2022)

3. “Silent Screams” 5:14 (Universal Monsters: Unmasked 2023)

4. “We Belong Dead” 4:46 (Universal Monsters 2018)

5. “The Final Scare” 1:52 (Universal Monsters 2018)

This year’s Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines house will sit inside Sound Stage 12, which was the original filming location for several classic monster films such as 1931’s Dracula, Frankenstein, and 1935’s The Bride of Frankenstein.

and 1935’s The house is haunted by an all-female cast of classic monsters including The Bride of Frankenstein, Dracula’s Daughter, She-World of London and Anck-Su-Namun. Guests will find themselves wrapped up in a battle between two alliances of classic female Universal Monsters. In a gorey conflict between the hunters and the hunted, only one bloodline will be left to survive.

The album was written by SLASH and produced and co-written by Stacey Quinealty. Quinealty also provided additional instruments and vocals. All songs were recorded at 751 Studios and Snakepit Studios.

Those interested in attending this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood can purchase tickets to the event here

