Photos: Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift Continues To Takes Shape On Universal Studios Hollywood Hillside

The landscape of Universal City, California is changing as Universal Studios Hollywood ramps up construction on the new Fast & Furious Hollywood Drift.

In our latest look at the progress of the new thrill ride, we can see construction taking shape on a building which will likely be the station and entrance for the new marquee attraction – a high speed coaster themed to Universal Pictures’ smash hit franchise that kicked off with the original The Fast & The Furious. Guests will queue up within a large, red brick, garage-style structure before settling into the ride vehicles, modeled after several authentic cars featured in the films, and catapulting along an aerial track that winds its way over parts of the theme park.

According to Universal Studios Hollywood, the new thrill ride will “elevate the guest experience with innovative and technological achievements never previously employed in a roller coaster.”

“Highlights will include groundbreaking 360-degree rotation of the individual ride vehicles as they rocket along an elaborate track meticulously constructed with sound reduction technology for a breathtaking, superior experience. These attributions will create a seamless sensation of drifting cars as guests spin in motion at furiously fast speeds.”

Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift will be located on the Upper Lot of Universal Studios Hollywood, and you can see progress near the entrance of the landmark Starway – the massive escalator complex that takes guests between the upper lot and lower lot of the studio theme park.

You can also see the scale of the attraction taking shape as the hillside, once home to a landmark sign that read “Universal City,” is now populated with footers and support structures going vertical with the aforementioned station building on the hillside.

Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift is slated to open in 2026 at Universal Studios Hollywood.