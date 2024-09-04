Photos: Halloween Horror Nights 2024 Event Merchandise at Universal Studios Hollywood

Halloween Horror Nights has already kicked off for the year in Orlando, but Hollywood is also getting ready for the debut of the event on September 5th. As such, a variety of merchandise has arrived featuring logo merchandise, the beloved Lil’ Boo, Ghostbusters and more!

Logo Merchandise

A punk-styled skeleton features on many items, from an event T-Shirt to ornaments and even some snacks. This year’s tagline, “Where Horror Lives” also features.

This year’s Studio Screamers pins and other items feature characters including M3GAN, David S. Pumpkins and the terrifying bat from Universal Orlando’s Tribute Store.

Lil’ Boo

While Lil’ Boo originally made a name for himself at Universal Orlando, the cute pumpkin has also made his way to Universal Studios Hollywood. A nondescript character that first appeared in a 2021 house (The Wicked Growth: Realm of the Pumpkin) and quickly became a viral fan favorite, has become a major part of the event’s merchandise over the last few years – and 2024 is no different! Guests can pick up a Lil’ Boo transformed into a purse, headware, sipper, pin, and so much more!

Ghostbusters, Insidious, A Quiet Place and More

Plenty of new merchandise featuring three of the IP (intellectual property) houses for this year can also be found.

The Weeknd is returning exclusively to Hollywood this year for his second house, “The Weeknd: Nightmare Trilogy.”

You’ll also find merchandise for The Purge, plus the Murder of Crowz and Luchadores Monstruosos scare zones.

You can even pick up the Mel’s Die In shirt from Orlando here.

Halloween Horror Nights begins Thursday, September 5th at Universal Studios Hollywood. Find out more about this year’s event by pursuing our USH HNN tag.