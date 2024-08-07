The Weeknd Returns to Universal Studios Hollywood for Second Halloween Horror Nights House – “The Weeknd: Nightmare Trilogy”

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced its final haunted house for Halloween Horror Nights 2024.

What's Happening:

“The Weeknd: Nightmare Trilogy” is the final haunted house to be announced for this year's Halloween Horror Nights 2024 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

After joining forces with Universal in 2022 to create “The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare,” the hugely successful artist is back to provide some more scares!

This year, he returns with “The Weeknd: Nightmare Trilogy,” which provides fans an authentic, one-of-a-kind horror experience with surprises at every turn and music by The Weeknd scored by seminal producer, artist, and seven-time Grammy award winner Mike Dean.

Meanwhile, Universal Studios Hollywood’s exclusive Terror Tram is back with a vengeance.

On “Terror Tram: Enter the Blumhouse,” horror fans will set off on the Universal Studios backlot and encounter some of the most frightening characters from Blumhouse’s popular franchises, including M3GAN, The Black Phone, Freaky, The Purge and Happy Death Day.

Haunted Houses:

Dead Exposure: Death Valley

A Quiet Place

Monstruos 2: The Nightmares of Latin America

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Insidious: The Further

Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Legacy of Leatherface

The Weeknd: Nightmare Trilogy

Scare Zones:

Skull Lordz

Chainsaw Punkz

Murder of Crowz

Luchadores Monstruosos