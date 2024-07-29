A Murder of Crowz Descend Upon Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood

Yet another scare zone has been announced for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, which will see the return of the beloved giant, stilt-walking crows!
What’s Happening:
- Universal Studios Hollywood has announced another scare zone that guests will be able to experience at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights event at the park.
- “Murder of Crowz” will see the return of the stilt-walking crows that have roamed the entry area of Universal Studios Hollywood for the past couple of years at the event, as seen in the photo below from last year.
- You’ve foolishly ventured into a massive crow’s nest. Now the fearsome flock will descend upon you and peck your bones clean in “Murder of Crowz.”
- The announcement is the latest reveal for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, which has already included the haunted house reveals of:
- Another scare zone was also revealed over the weekend – “Luchadores Monstruosos.”
- Horror fans and movie buffs can now plan their visit to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood as all tickets are available for purchase.
- Beginning Thursday, September 5th and running select nights through Sunday, November 3rd, guests will encounter eight all-new haunted houses, an onslaught of sinister scare zones and the iconic Terror Tram.
