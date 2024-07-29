A Murder of Crowz Descend Upon Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood

Yet another scare zone has been announced for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, which will see the return of the beloved giant, stilt-walking crows!

  • Universal Studios Hollywood has announced another scare zone that guests will be able to experience at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights event at the park.
  • “Murder of Crowz” will see the return of the stilt-walking crows that have roamed the entry area of Universal Studios Hollywood for the past couple of years at the event, as seen in the photo below from last year.

