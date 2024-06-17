Radioactive Zombies Come to Life in Newly Announced Halloween Horror Nights House for Universal Studios Hollywood

Halloween season is quickly approaching, and Universal Studios Hollywood has revealed the second haunted house for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights event.

What’s Happening:

A new, original haunted house has been revealed for Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights – Dead Exposure: Death Valley.

Minimal details on the house are currently available, except for one image and a description, which reads: “A secret lab’s attempts to create super soldiers takes a turn for the worse, creating radioactive zombies who escape just as you arrive!”



Dead Exposure: Death Valley joins A Quiet Place as the two houses announced for the Hollywood event.

as the two houses announced for the Hollywood event. Meanwhile, Orlando recently revealed six original houses A Quiet Place .

. Horror fans and movie buffs can now plan their visit to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood

Beginning Thursday, September 5th and running select nights through Sunday, November 3rd, guests will encounter eight all-new haunted houses, an onslaught of sinister scare zones and the iconic Terror Tram.

More Universal Studios Hollywood News:

Universal Studios Hollywood is inviting guests to return to their studio theme park for a second day, doubling their fun with a “Buy A Day, Get A 2nd Day Free”

After the reveal that A Quiet Place is on its way to Halloween Horror Nights in both Hollywood and in Orlando, Universal has also revealed special merchandise items

is on its way to Halloween Horror Nights in both Hollywood and in Orlando, Universal has also Universal Studios Hollywood has announced their 4th of July festivities