Universal Studios Hollywood Announces 4th of July Festivities

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced their 4th of July festivities, including live performances by the Fife and Drum Band, festive decor and amazing fireworks.

What’s Happening:

  • The Independence Day festivities will include dazzling nightly fireworks displays, live music performances, specially themed décor and more, all included in the price of admission to the theme park.
  • Guests are invited to bring family and friends to celebrate Independence Day at Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the theme park’s slate of award-winning lands, rides, and attractions, then transition to the rhythmic beats of a fife and drum band.
  • Then, beginning at 9:00 p.m., an elaborate fireworks display will splash across the sky, synchronized to a score of Universal-themed music and patriotic favorites from multiple locations inside of the theme park.

