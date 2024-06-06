“A Quiet Place” Comes to Life at This Year’s Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando and Hollywood

The first IP house for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights events at both Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood has been revealed – based on the hit A Quiet Place franchise.

What’s Happening:

Guests will need to silence their screams when they enter the post-apocalyptic world of Paramount Pictures’ blockbuster movies, A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II , in an all-new chilling haunted house at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights.

and , in an all-new chilling haunted house at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. Directed by John Krasinski and critically acclaimed for its suspenseful yet mostly silent storytelling, A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II follow the Abbott family as they try to survive the aftermath of sightless creatures with a sharp sense of hearing that draws them to prey on anything that makes the slightest noise.

Mirroring the silence in the films, the haunted houses will embrace unique sound design, special effects and the adept performances of the scareactors to convey the ominous sense of dread depicted in the films.

Consequential to the storyline, Halloween Horror Nights will incorporate the use of American Sign Language (ASL) for the first time ever within the A Quiet Place haunted houses to capture the authenticity of the films.

haunted houses to capture the authenticity of the films. Fans will relive the tension that will come to life in the iconic scenes from the first two films, including traveling through the farmhouse that serves as the Abbott family’s shelter and stepping into the root cellar where Evelyn Abbott escapes to give birth as one of the creatures closes in. The snarls of the larger-than-life predators will follow guests at every spine-chilling turn, and guests must remember: if they hear you, they will hunt you.

More on Halloween Horror Nights: