Universal Orlando Reveals “The Museum: Deadly Exhibits” as Fourth House For Halloween Horror Nights 33

Universal Orlando has announced another original house for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights, further hyping up fans for the iconic horror event.

  • Taking to social media, Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights announced a fourth original house for this year’s ultimate horror event.
  • The Museum: Deadly Exhibits will invite visitors to check out a brand new display, The Rotting Stone. An evil spirit locked within the artifact will break out and possess other exhibits, destroying everything that gets in its way.
  • The Museum: Deadly Exhibits joins a line-up of previous announced houses with Slaughter Sinema 2, Major Sweets Candy Factory, and Goblin’s Feast.
  • Halloween Horror Nights 33 runs select nights August 30-November 3.
  • Tickets for the event are on-sale now.

