Countdown to Halloween Horror Nights with New Goth Punk T-Shirt Now Available

With the first house announcement for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights made earlier this week, Universal Orlando has released a new shirt ahead of the event.

What’s Happening:

Horror fans can prepare themselves for the spooky season with this new Halloween Horror Nights from Universal Orlando, available online and at the Five & Dime store inside Universal Studios Florida.

Get ready for Halloween Horror Nights 2024 with this Official HHN t-shirt in a black acid wash color, featuring a screaming skull with neon graffiti art surrounding it.

The shirt retails for $35.00 and you can purchase it online here

That’s not all that’s available however, as Universal Orlando previously released three other items

On Friday at Spooky Empire, the first house for this year’s event was revealed – Slaughter Sinema 2

This year, the horror begins earlier than ever before as Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights returns on select nights from August 30th through November 3rd – unleashing a new slate of frights and nightmare-inducing terror at every corner of Universal Studios Florida.

A chilling new collection of horrifying experiences await guests, including 10 all-new movie-quality haunted houses inspired by cinematic greats and eerie original stories created by the twisted minds of Universal’s Entertainment team, and five scare zones filled with hundreds of menacing creatures who will reign the streets of Universal Studios Florida.

And in between the screams, guests can enjoy an energetic live show, fuel up for the next round of scares with sinfully delicious food and beverage inspired by the event’s haunts, shop the latest merchandise at the highly-themed Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store, and enjoy some of Universal Studios Florida’s most exciting attractions.

Single-night event tickets