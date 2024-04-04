First Halloween Horror Nights Merchandise for 2024 Event Now Available Online

Today was an exciting day for fans of Halloween Horror Nights. Tickets are now on sale for the Universal Orlando event, and the event dates have been released. There's also a sneak peek at three different merchandise items available for purchase.

What's Happening:

Halloween Horror Nights will be taking place at the Universal Orlando Resort on select nights from August 30th through November 3rd, with tickets and add-ons now on sale.

Universal has also released three different merchandise items that are now available for purchase online.

These items are also available for purchase at the Five & Dime store inside Universal Studios Florida.

Halloween Horror Nights 2024 "Horror Lives Here" Adult Cap

Price: $30.00

Get ready for Halloween Horror Nights 2024 with this Official HHN baseball cap in the color black featuring a screaming skull with "Horror Lives Here" across the top in a graffiti art style.

100% Polyester

Adult size

Screen print design

Adjustable snapback closure

Surface wash only

Halloween Horror Nights 2024 "Horror Lives Here" Steel Tumbler

Price: $27.00

Get ready for Halloween Horror Nights 2024 with this Official HHN stainless steel travel tumbler featuring the iconic Universal archway surrounded by screaming skulls with "Horror Lives Here" across the top in a graffiti art style.

Stainless Steel

Decal

16oz. capacity

Hand wash only

Halloween Horror Nights 2024 "Horror Lives Here" Adult T-Shirt

Price: $33.00

Get ready for Halloween Horror Nights 2024 with this Official HHN t-shirt in the color orange featuring the iconic Universal archway surrounded by screaming skulls with "Horror Lives Here" across the top in a graffiti art style.

100% Cotton

Adult size

Screen print design

Machine washable

