Tickets On Sale for Halloween Horror Nights 2024 at Universal Orlando Resort

One of the biggest events of the year at the Universal Orlando Resort is Halloween Horror Nights. Although it is only April, tickets and add ons are officially on sale for this event.

What's Happening:

Tickets and add ons are now on sale for Halloween Horror Nights, taking place at the Universal Orlando Resort.

There have not been many details released about this year's Halloween Horror Nights as of yet, but we will definitely keep you posted whenever this information is revealed.

Tickets:

Halloween Horror Nights Single-Night Ticket:

Starting From $82.99 per person, plus tax.

Online Only.

Pricing Varies By Date.

Subject to availability

Halloween Horror Nights Express Pass:

Starting from $129.99 per person, plus tax.

Get to the fear faster.

Skip the regular lines one time at all haunted houses, plus at participating rides and attractions.

Event admission required and not included.

Prices and availability vary by day.

Pass validity dates and prices are subject to change until purchased.

Halloween Horror Nights R.I.P. Tour:

Starting from $359.99 per person, plus tax.

Join other fans for a guided V.I.P. walking tour of the event.

See more with priority V.I.P. entry to haunted houses.

Once per house.

Separate event admission is required.

Pricing varies by date and tour selection, subject to availability.

Tour dates and prices are subject to change until purchased.

Halloween Horror Nights Behind-the-Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour:

Starting from $99.99 per person, plus tax.

Take a daytime V.I.P. tour for a lights-on look at Halloween Horror Nights haunted houses.

Pick from a 3 or 6-house tour.

Theme park and/or event admission is not included or required to participate in a tour.

Pricing varies by date and tour selection, subject to availability.

Tour dates and prices are subject to change until purchased.

Planning a Trip?:

