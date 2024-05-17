Slaughter Sinema 2 Revealed as First New House for Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 2024

Universal Orlando has announced their first Halloween Horror Nights house for the 2024 season, set to be a sequel to an old favorite.

What’s Happening:

The first house for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights event at Universal Orlando was revealed this evening at the Spooky Empire convention in Orlando.

Slaughter Sinema 2 will be a sequel to the popular house first featured at HHN 28 in 2018.

If you’re dying for a b-movie horror marathon, head to the Carey Drive-in. Scream through scenes from creature features, grindhouse gore, spaghetti westerns and more.

This year, the horror begins earlier than ever before as Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights returns on select nights from August 30th through November 3rd – unleashing a new slate of frights and nightmare-inducing terror at every corner of Universal Studios Florida.

A chilling new collection of horrifying experiences await guests, including 10 all-new movie-quality haunted houses inspired by cinematic greats and eerie original stories created by the twisted minds of Universal’s Entertainment team, and five scare zones filled with hundreds of menacing creatures who will reign the streets of Universal Studios Florida.

And in between the screams, guests can enjoy an energetic live show, fuel up for the next round of scares with sinfully delicious food and beverage inspired by the event’s haunts, shop the latest merchandise at the highly-themed Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store, and enjoy some of Universal Studios Florida’s most exciting attractions.

