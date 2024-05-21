“Major Sweets Candy Factory” Revealed as Third House For Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 33

Universal Orlando is revving their chainsaws up with a brand new house announcement for Halloween Horror Nights 33.
What’s Happening:
- Halloween Horror Nights Orlando took to X this morning to announce another house for the 2024 event.
- Major Sweets Candy Factory, an original story, will place guests in the role of chaperones for a school field trip to a twisted candy factory.
- However, the deviously delicious treats will turn the kids into sweet-toothed menaces. Will you make it out of the factory alive?
- Earlier this week, Horror Nights also announced 2 other original houses coming to the HHN33. Slaughter Sinema 2, a sequel to the B-list horror movie inspired house from 2018, and Goblin’s Feast, a new story that will put you on the menu for a group of hungry magical creatures, are sure to frighten guests this fall.
- With 7 more house announcements on the way, it is a very exciting time to be a Horror Nights fan.
- Halloween Horror Nights 33 runs select nights from August 30th through November 3rd.
- Tickets for the event are on sale now.
