“Major Sweets Candy Factory” Revealed as Third House For Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 33

Universal Orlando is revving their chainsaws up with a brand new house announcement for Halloween Horror Nights 33.

What’s Happening:

Halloween Horror Nights Orlando took to X this morning

Major Sweets Candy Factory, an original story, will place guests in the role of chaperones for a school field trip to a twisted candy factory.

However, the deviously delicious treats will turn the kids into sweet-toothed menaces. Will you make it out of the factory alive?

Earlier this week, Horror Nights also announced 2 other original houses coming to the HHN33. Slaughter Sinema 2, a sequel to the B-list horror movie inspired house from 2018, and Goblin’s Feast, a new story that will put you on the menu for a group of hungry magical creatures, are sure to frighten guests this fall.

With 7 more house announcements on the way, it is a very exciting time to be a Horror Nights fan.

Halloween Horror Nights 33 runs select nights from August 30th through November 3rd.

Tickets for the event are on sale now.

