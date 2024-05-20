Goblin’s Feast Revealed as Second House for Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 2024

The second original house for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando has been announced – Goblin’s Feast.

What’s Happening:

Following the announcement of Slaughter Sinema 2

Goblin’s Feast is set to be another original creation, and while details are scarce at the moment, a brief description has been shared.

“Welcome to the Goblin’s Feast Tavern and visit the goblin village where a lavish feast is being prepared for goblins, orcs, hobgoblins and witches. And you’re the main course.”

This year, the horror begins earlier than ever before as Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights returns on select nights from August 30th through November 3rd – unleashing a new slate of frights and nightmare-inducing terror at every corner of Universal Studios Florida.

A chilling new collection of horrifying experiences await guests, including 10 all-new movie-quality haunted houses inspired by cinematic greats and eerie original stories created by the twisted minds of Universal’s Entertainment team, and five scare zones filled with hundreds of menacing creatures who will reign the streets of Universal Studios Florida.

And in between the screams, guests can enjoy an energetic live show, fuel up for the next round of scares with sinfully delicious food and beverage inspired by the event’s haunts, shop the latest merchandise at the highly-themed Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store, and enjoy some of Universal Studios Florida’s most exciting attractions.

Single-night event tickets