Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America Fifth House Revealed for Halloween Horror Nights 33

Haunted House Announcement: Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America



With La Muerte as your guide, you’ll be begging for piedad from these three terrifying legends: Tlahuelpuchi, La Lechuza and El Silbón. tix now on sale: https://t.co/9EfUJS6I9E #HHN #HHN33 pic.twitter.com/lGDv0PD9Rb