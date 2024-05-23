Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America Fifth House Revealed for Halloween Horror Nights 33

Halloween Horror Nights announced on their X page the fifth house for this year's event at Universal Orlando Resort.
What's Happening:
- Another house has been announced for Halloween Horror Nights 33 at Universal Orlando Resort.
- Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America is the fifth haunted house revealed for this year's event.
- Other houses that have been previously announced include Slaughter Sinema 2, Goblin’s Feast, Major Sweets Candy Factory, and The Museum: Deadly Exhibits.
- The official description shared by the Halloween Horror Nights X page read: “With La Muerte as your guide, you’ll be begging for piedad from these three terrifying legends: Tlahuelpuchi, La Lechuza and El Silbón.”
- Construction has already started on the houses, and the initial merchandise is available to purchase.
- Tickets are now on sale for Halloween Horror Nights 33, taking place August 30 through November 3.
